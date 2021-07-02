The producers of Come Dine With Me are searching for people for the show from Southend and surrounding areas.

The makers of the Channel 4 show are appealing for prospective contestants to apply for a new series as they prepare to resume filming.

Production of the popular cookery programme, where contestants compete to throw the best dinner party, had been paused during the pandemic.

However, filming is back underway.

The show pits four residents against each other each show, by asking them to secretly score a dinner party hosting by their rivals

There is a £1,000 prize up for grabs for the winner.

Sasha Risner, Casting Producer, said: "Following the success of previous episodes in the area we are back looking for hosts to create the recipe for success.

"We are looking for keen cooks with bags of energy and who are up for the challenge of winning £1,000."

The only criteria to apply is that you are over 18 and not working or trained as a professional chef.

For this series due to Covid- 19 the producers are shaking up how they film Come Dine With Me and will be using a centralised house to host social dinner parties.

The shoot will take place between August 23 and 27.

Closing date for entries in August 16.

You can find out more or apply here.