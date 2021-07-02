A PATIENT was taken to hospital after a crash involving a cyclist on a busy road in Chelmsford.
Emergency services rushed to the A1060, Rainsford Road, at about 11.45am on Friday.
A car driver and a cyclist had been in collision near to the road's junction with Park Avenue.
One patient, a male, was taken to Broomfield Hospital for treatment after the accident.
Their condition is unknown.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance attended a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and car on the junction of Park Avenue and Roxwell Road in Chelmsford just before 11.45am today.
"One patient was transported to Broomfield Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”
