A PATIENT was taken to hospital after a crash involving a cyclist on a busy road in Chelmsford.

Emergency services rushed to the A1060, Rainsford Road, at about 11.45am on Friday.

A car driver and a cyclist had been in collision near to the road's junction with Park Avenue.

One patient, a male, was taken to Broomfield Hospital for treatment after the accident.

Their condition is unknown.

Read more:

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance attended a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and car on the junction of Park Avenue and Roxwell Road in Chelmsford just before 11.45am today.

"One patient was transported to Broomfield Hospital for further assessment and treatment.” 

 