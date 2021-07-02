Nearly two-thirds of people in Chelmsford have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 89,425 people had received both jabs by June 27 – 62% of those aged 16 and over, based on population estimates for mid-2019 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 87,079 were aged 25 and over – 68% of the age group.

It means 2,346 people aged between 16 to 24 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 123,085 people in Chelmsford have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 85% of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across Chelmsford.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Danbury and Bicknacre, with 72.4% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Rettendon and Runwell, 71.9%

3) Margaretting, Stock and Ramsden, 71.7%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Central Chelmsford, 42%

2) Waterhouse Lane and Admirals Park, 52.5%

3) Melbourne, 52.8%

Across England, 27.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 27 – 60% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 26.4 million people aged 25 and over – 67% of the age group.

In total, 37.1 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 82% of people over 16.