Any hopes of a bright and warm weekend in Essex appeared to have been dashed after the Met Office issued a weather warning for thunderstorms.

The 'yellow' warning is in place across the county throughout Saturday, with forecasters also warning of heavy downpours.

It means there is the potential for flash flooding in places and even power cuts.

The latest forecast suggests there could be frequent showers throughout Essex tomorrow.

It will be mainly cloudy though there may be some sunny intervals during late afternoon and evening.

North Essex has a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, while in south Essex, there is the same chance of storms around 3pm.

Heavy rain is however forecast in south Essex at around 10am.

Thankfully for football fans watching England's quarter-final against Ukraine outside in pub beer gardens, forecasters say the best weather will be in the evening with sunshine and cloud expected.

The Met Office's forecast for the East of England on Saturday reads: "Showery rain moving east in the morning, with some heavy bursts.

"Scattered heavy showers, thundery in places, then developing in the afternoon.

"Feeling rather warm and humid. Maximum temperature 22 °C."

The weather warning is not in place for Essex on Sunday, but the threat of heavy showers remains.

There should however be more brighter spells on Sunday compared to Saturday.