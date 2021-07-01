ACTIVE Essex has launched a new campaign celebrating the fact physical activity is for everyone.

Find Your Active is all about finding an activity that is right for you, no matter your age or ability.

Whether it is getting out in the garden, a short walk, a social bike ride or even a visit to your local leisure centre, the benefits of increased daily movement can be life-changing.

Currently one in four Essex adults are classed as inactive while 52 per cent of young people were reportedly less active during the lockdown periods.

With the support of multiple organisations, groups and individuals Active Essex's Find Your Active is hoping to raise awareness of the opportunities to get active in the county.

The campaign is advertising the tranche of support available, from grants for organisations and instructors to an activity finder for residents to search what is available near them.

Active Essex launches new Find Your Active campaign. Picture: Edward Starr Photographer

Anton Ferdinand, retired professional footballer and Active Essex board member, said: “Find Your Active truly encompasses that there is a physical activity for everyone, and it doesn’t necessarily mean going to the gym or attending a sports club.

"Since I’ve retired from football, I now enjoy having fun with my family by getting outdoors and exploring what my local area has to offer.

"This campaign will inspire communities across the county to come together to ensure physical activity opportunities are available for everyone to lead an active lifestyle.”

Dr Ronan Fenton, ICS Medical Director for Mid and South Essex, said: “I strongly believe that increasing engagement in physical activity is the most impactful intervention we can make to improve quality of life lived by our population, and now is the time to do it.

"Whether you participate in a small amount or large amount, it all counts. By taking part in physical activity, it will help us live longer and ensure our healthcare system can last longer too.”

From Saturday a variety of open week sessions, delivered by Active Essex partners, physical activity groups and sports clubs throughout Essex, Southend and Thurrock, will start encouraging residents to try something new.

The campaign will also promote the new 10-year physical activity and sport strategy for Essex, Southend and Thurrock, ‘Fit for the Future’.

Find Your Active underpins the work from this new strategy as it aims to create an active Essex to improve everyone’s health and wellbeing.

You can find out more about the campaign and the different activities you can get involved with across Essex, Southend and Thurrock here: https://bit.ly/Find_Your_Active .