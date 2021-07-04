With holidays abroad looking increasingly unlikely this year due travel restrictions, many British tourists will be opting for a staycation this summer.

While some may opt for a stay in a hotel, B and B or in a caravan, others may look for some time outdoors and go camping.

But putting up a tent won’t be the only tricky thing to navigate for campers, as it turns out there are quite a few laws which if broken, could land you in a spot of bother.

PaulCamper, UK private camper rental service, has put together some of the main laws to watch out for.

They are:

Permission to start a campfire

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland you can only start a fire if you have the land owner’s permission.

Many campsites will already allow them anyway but national parks, forests and all the land in England and Wales is privately owned, meaning that permission is always required.

Wild camping is ILLEGAL

In England and Wales, wild camping is illegal, with the exception of some parts of Dartmoor.

You only have the right to camp on land belonging to someone else if you have the permission of the landowner; the same applies for campervans/motorhomes too.

If caught wild camping without permission, you will be found guilty of trespassing, however, as this is a civil offence you cannot be arrested for, you will likely be asked to move on.

If you do not leave immediately when asked to do so by the landowner, somebody acting on their behalf or a police officer - or if you return to the same spot within three months of being asked to leave - you may be found guilty of committing the criminal offence of aggravated trespass, a crime that hold a maximum penalty of three months imprisonment, or a fine of £2,500, or both.

First time offenders would likely get a fine of between £200-£300.

Foraging without permission

All wild plants are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act (1981).

It is illegal to dig up or remove a plant (including algae, lichens and fungi) from the land, in its entirety, on which it is growing without permission from the landowner or occupier. This means removing the plant by the root.

You can pick leaves, flowers, fruit, and fungi from plentiful populations. Only collect flowers, leaves, fruits and seeds where they are in abundance. For fungi, only take mushrooms that have opened their caps (so are likely to have dropped their spores). Do not collect small ‘button’ mushrooms.

Making a mess could cost you up to £2,500

Campers found to have dropped litter can be fined or face prosecution in court.

Authorised officers have the power to issue a fixed penalty charge of up to £80 for a litter offence, as an alternative to prosecution.

If the offender is prosecuted and convicted in court, the fine could rise to £2,500.

Similarly, if you have decided to bring your dog along for the trip, their poo should be picked up and disposed of properly in a waste bin.

Anyone who fails to clear up after their dog can be issued with a fine of up to £100.

If the case goes to court this could cost the owner or person in charge of the animal up to £1,000.

Naughty dogs could see you fined £1,000

If you are camping near access land, including mountains, moors, heaths and downs that are privately owned, there are some rules regarding your dog.

You must keep your dog on a lead no more than two-metres long on open access land:

• Between 1 March and 31 July - to protect ground-nesting birds

• At all times around livestock Failing to clean up after your dog is not permitted.

The penalty for committing an offence contained in a Dog Control Order is a maximum fine of level 3 on the standard scale (currently £1,000). Alternatively, the opportunity to pay a fixed penalty may be offered in place of prosecution.

If you are staying on a campsite make sure you check their rules regarding the control of dogs.

A £2,500 fish supper if caught fishing without a licence

Fishing illegally can land you with a hefty fine and in some cases a jail sentence.

There are strict rules and laws when it comes to hunting and fishing in the UK, although the laws in Northern Ireland and Scotland do differ to those in England and Wales.

Hunting in the UK

• You must get a certificate to use a shotgun, rifle or other firearm.

You don’t need a certificate for:

• air rifles up to 12ft lb in power

• air pistols up to 6ft lb in power

You can’t use:

• bows or crossbows

• explosives (other than the legal ammunition for a firearm)

You MUST have the landowners permission to hunt any wildlife on their land. You can be fined or jailed for hunting illegally or causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Fishing in England and Wales

You must have a rod fishing licence for England and Wales if you’re fishing for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel with a rod and line in:

• England (except the River Tweed)

• Wales

• The Border Esk region, including the parts of the river that are in Scotland

You can get a fine of up to £2,500 if you’re fishing in these areas and cannot show a valid rod fishing licence when asked.