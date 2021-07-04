Motorists are being warned about disruption as work continues to upgrade a bridge in Chelmsford.

Essex Highways is carrying out the works on Oasis Bridge, which is located on the B1137 Springfield Road, close to the Eastern Approach/Cuton Hall Lane/Colchester Road roundabout (near the B&Q store).

It carries the A138 Chelmer Road dual carriageway over Springfield Road.

Contractors will be installing new vehicle safety barriers known as a vehicle restraint system (VRS), as well as inspection platforms to support future survey work.

The ongoing work means there will be double lane closures in both directions on the A138 between today (Sunday, July 4) and next Sunday.

An overnight closure of the A138 exit and entry slips will also be enforced in both directions overnight tomorrow (Monday, July 5).

The existing bridge bearings are being replaced due to signs of deterioration, and a survey will take place to assess and repair defects to the concrete abutments.

The bridge expansion joints will also be renewed and the bridge will be re-waterproofed before being resurfaced. Essex Highways says these works are necessary to maintain the “integrity of the structure”.

It adds that it is working with the relevant authorities to minimise disruption.

It is hoped the work on the bridge will be completed by the end of the year.

For more information about the works, visit essexhighways.org.