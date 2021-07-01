An exhibition telling the stories of lockdown and the pandemic has opened up inside Chelmsford Cathedral.

The textile exhibition was created in collaboration with The Material Girls.

From March until June this year, people were asked to explore their losses during the pandemic and hopes for the future by creating a postcard.

The response was overwhelming with postcards coming from as far away as Canada.

Canon Imogen Nay, who initiated the project said: “Nobody’s journey through 2020-2021 has been the same; but there have been some common themes - local walks, using zoom for the first time, not seeing family and friends, learning new skills, facing fear, encountering suffering, digging deep for hope and rethinking life’s priorities.

"Postcards have been sent in from across Essex as well as from London, Rugby, Portsmouth and Sussex.

"We have also been delighted to receive some postcards from Canada, from the Articulation Textile Group who have a link with The Material Girls.

"Nearly 100 of these are now on display, in a free exhibition in the Cathedral”.

For visitors to the exhibition, there is also the opportunity to design your own postcard or write your thoughts down and these will be added to our exhibition.

The Mayor of Chelmsford, Jude Deakin, opened the exhibition last Saturday and was joined by members of the Material Girls and local contributors.

The exhibition is open every day from 10am to 4pm except Sundays when it is open from 12 noon to 3pm until August 20.

You can share your postcards on social media using the hashtag #ProjectPostcard.