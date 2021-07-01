POLICE are searching for a man who has absconded from prison and has links to Essex.

Cain Richards, 23, who is wanted for absconding from Ford Prison in Sussex was last seen by staff at the open prison on Saturday, June 12 and is now sought for being unlawfully at large.

He is described as white, 6’ 3” tall, of slim build, with brown hair, blue eyes and a full beard.

He has a tattoo on his right arm which says ‘NAN’ and is known to have links to the Essex area.

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him, but should call 999 quoting serial 1502 of 12/06.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it to them online.