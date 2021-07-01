A coronavirus heat map has shown how every area in the UK is battling Covid.
New data from the Covid Symptom Study, an app which tracks people with coronavirus symptoms in the UK, suggests 312,456 Brits are estimated to be infected by the virus.
The latest figures in the app show 133 predicted symptomatic virus cases in Chelmsford.
To date in Chelmsford 13,098 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases the app predicts there are elsewhere in Essex:
Rochford - 51
Uttlesford - 101
Tendring - 116
Maldon - 190
Southend - 258
Brentwood - 269
Braintree - 311
Thurrock - 314
Basildon - 461
Colchester - 592
According to ZOE COVID Study figures, it is estimated that among unvaccinated people in the UK there are currently 15,099 new daily symptomatic cases of Covid on average.
Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE COVID Study app and Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, said: “ZOE COVID Study data this week shows rates in former hotspots, such as Scotland and the North West of England, continuing to plateau.
"At the same time, top UK holiday destinations like Cornwall are emerging as new areas with rapidly increasing cases.
"I think this is down to a number of factors, including the sudden influx of holidaymakers over half term, as well as the recent G7 summit and a previously unexposed local population.
"We need to remain vigilant of these UK holiday destinations as summer holidays approach, and ensure that we minimise outbreaks by following government guidelines."
