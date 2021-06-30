A MAN was stabbed and a woman assaulted after two men wearing balaclavas forced their way in to a property in Chelmsford.
Essex Police were called at about 1.20am on Wednesday to reports of two men wearing the face coverings forcing their way in to a home in Burgess Field.
A man inside the address suffered stab wounds, which have been described by police as "superficial".
A woman inside the property was also assaulted during the incident.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The men have been described as about 5ft 9ins tall wearing black clothes and blue latex gloves.
"It was reported one had a Stanley knife and the other had a kitchen knife.
"We need to speak to anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage."
If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Please quote incident 70 of 30 June.
You can also call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
