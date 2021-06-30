THE M25 has been closed due to a lorry fire.
The motorway is closed between junction 26 and junction 27 whilst emergency services are at the scene.
Four fire crews from Waltham Abbey, Loughton, Harlow and Brentwood are at the scene.
A spokesman for Essex Fire Service said: "Crews were called to a lorry fire on the M25 between Junction 27 - 26 just before 4am this morning.
"On arrival firefighters reported that the lorry was 100 per cent alight.
"At 5.35am firefighters reported that they were making steady progress.
"The road is completely closed and will be for some time - please avoid the area and follow Highways England for diversion information."
Read more:
- Emson Haig to open shop in old Oasis unit in Colchester High Street
- Colchester's George Hotel appeal for help to trace thieves
- Stansted announces three more onsite Covid testing centres
There are delays of around 45 minutes at the moment.
Please be aware that this #M25 incident is causing delays of 45 mins above normal journey time for this time of day. There is 4 miles of slow moving traffic on approach to the closure. Please allow plenty of extra time for your journey if you are travelling in the area. pic.twitter.com/TmMVKOjzaR— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) June 30, 2021
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.