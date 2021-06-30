THE M25 has been closed due to a lorry fire.

The motorway is closed between junction 26 and junction 27 whilst emergency services are at the scene. 

Four fire crews from Waltham Abbey, Loughton, Harlow and Brentwood are at the scene.

A spokesman for Essex Fire Service said: "Crews were called to a lorry fire on the M25 between Junction 27 - 26 just before 4am this morning. 

"On arrival firefighters reported that the lorry was 100 per cent alight.

"At 5.35am firefighters reported that they were making steady progress. 

"The road is completely closed and will be for some time - please avoid the area and follow Highways England for diversion information."

There are delays of around 45 minutes at the moment.