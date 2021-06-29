Police have been forced to close a road in Boreham after an explosive device was found in a nearby river.
A member of the public found the object, which is thought to be an old war grenade.
Police say an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been called to the scene but the road will not reopen until they have given the all clear.
Announcing the closure on Twitter, the force control room said: "We have put a road closure in place for Church Road, Boreham.
"This is due to a member of the public alerting officers to an old world war grenade located in a river.
"@11_EOD_Regiment are on their way but road closure will remain in place until the object has been made safe."
We have put a road closure in place for Church Road #Boreham. This is due to a member of the public alerting officers to an old world war grenade located in a river. @11_EOD_Regiment are on their way but road closure will remain in place until the object has been made safe.— Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) June 29, 2021
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.