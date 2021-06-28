AN Aldi employee from Chelmsford has celebrated 20 years serving people across Essex.

Tom McDermott, who is transport manager at Aldi's Chelmsford Regional Distribution centre, first joined the German supermarket giant in 2001.

He worked in supermarket for more than 15 years as a store manager, before relocating to his existing role.

During his tie with Aldi Tom's proudest achievements include include being awarded both his Transport Manager CPC and HGV Class 1 driving licence after the first attempt.

Alongside his normal duties, Tom also collects pennies and coins in the canteen for Teenage Cancer Trust and has raised over £800 so far.

He said: "I can’t believe it has been 20 years since I first joined Aldi as a Store Manager, and the changes that I’ve seen since my first day all those years ago.

"From the introduction of barcodes and scanning tills to launching a Click and Collect service, and the huge numbers of colleagues we’ve welcomed over the years.

"I’ve loved being a part of Team Aldi over the last two decades.”

Graham Hetherington, regional managing director at Aldi UK, added: “Without the hard work and dedication of our colleagues we wouldn’t be able to provide customers with the unbeatable prices Aldi is known for.

“Colleagues like Tom are the cornerstone of our business and I thank him for his continued dedication throughout the last 20 years. Hopefully we work together for many more years to come.”