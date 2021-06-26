FIRE teams were called to the scene of a crash today which saw a woman trapped in her car.
Crews from Chelmsford were called to Swan Lane in Margaretting today at around 10.15am.
It came following reports of a single-vehicle road collision.
Firefighters arrived and found a woman trapped in her car, which was upside-down at the time.
The woman was freed around 45 minutes later.
An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Firefighters were called to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision.
"On arrival firefighters reported that the car was on its roof and a woman in her 30s was trapped inside.
"Firefighters worked to release the woman by 10:55am and left her in the care of the Ambulance Service."
