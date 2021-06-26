A RAIL service is warning of delays after revealing a person has been hit by a train.

It is believed a person has been hit by a train between the Shenfield and London Liverpool Street stations.

The news was confirmed at 11am today (June 26) by National Rail who have said all line are closed due to the incident.

Commuters are being warned to expect delays between the two stations.

National Rail say the disruption could last until 2pm.

Mainly Greater Anglia lines are being affected by the incident.

As a result, Essex commuters travelling from or to Colchester, Braintree, Clacton and Southend as well as Ipswich and beyond are likely to be affected.

A National Rail spokesman said: "A person has been hit by a train between Shenfield and London Liverpool Street.

"As all lines are closed, trains may be cancelled or revised.

"Major disruption is expected until 14:00.

"If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to.

"You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat."