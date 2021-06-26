A host of sites across mid and south Essex will be offering walk-in vaccine appointments this weekend.

Health bosses have dubbed it the ‘grab a jab weekend’ in an effort to get more people aged over 40 fully vaccinated.

It means a number of sites are offering second doses of the AstraZeneca jab to people, regardless of whether they have an appointment.

It also allows people to bring forward their second dose appointment from 12 weeks to eight.

You must be aged 40 or above and had your first jab eight weeks ago.

All the sites listed below are however offering pre-booked appointments for anyone aged over 18 who has yet to have their first jab.

Sites hosting walk-ins in Essex include:

Chelmsford City Racecourse, CM2 1QP

Pre-bookable appointments for first and second doses

Walk-in appointments for second doses of AstraZeneca for 40 year olds and over who are bringing their second dose forward to 8 weeks

When: Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June from 8am – 8pm

You can just turn up on the day, book your appointment online using the National Booking Service or call 119.

Towngate Theatre, Basildon, SS14 1DL

Pre-bookable appointments for first and second doses

Walk-in appointments for second doses of AstraZeneca for 40 year olds and over who are bringing their second dose forward to 8 weeks

When: Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June from 8am – 7pm

You can just turn up on the day, book your appointment online using the National Booking Service or call 119.

Stifford Clays Health Centre, Thurrock, RM16 2AP

Walk-in appointments for first and second doses at Stifford Clays Health Centre – For Thurrock residents

When: Saturday 26 June from 8am – 8pm

Just turn up, no need to make an appointment.

Walk-in appointments in Southend

There are also walk in clinics for first and second AstraZeneca doses from now to the end of July in Southend:

Wednesdays 2pm – 8pm Saxon Hall, Aviation Way, SS2 6UN

Thursdays 8am – 2pm Belle Vue Church, Belle Vue Avenue, SS1 2QZ

Sundays 8am – 4pm Saxon Hall, Aviation Way, SS2 6UN

The NHS is set to launch a new online service enabling people to enter their postcode and find their nearest walk-in site, and text messages will be sent to people living nearby who haven’t had their first dose yet.

The move comes as the NHS continues the final push to vaccinate everyone over 18.

People who attend a walk-in clinic for their first dose will have their vaccination record updated online and will then be able to book in their second dose appointment using the national booking system.

People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.

People aged 39 and under who are eligible and pregnant women will be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in line with updated JCVI guidance.