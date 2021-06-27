SUPERMARKET giant Lidl has revealed plans to open three more stores in Chelmsford

The German chain is seeking hundreds of new sites across the UK and says it is on track to meet its ambitious target of opening 1,000 new stores in the UK by the end of 2023.

According to its latest list of site requirements, the supermarket chain is looking for three sites in the Chelmsford area.

Here are where abouts:

Chelmsford - Broomfield

Chelmsford - Springfield

South Woodham Ferrers

Lidl already has a store in the city in Waterson Vale.

Lidl plans to open 50 news stores across the UK this year as part of its huge expansion.

The move will open up 2,000 new jobs across the UK.

The retailers is one of the UK's 'big six' supermarkets competing with Tesco, Asda, Morrison's Sainsbury's and Aldi.

The discount supermarket announced the openings as part of a £1.3 billion investment, with the aim of launching 1,000 new stores by 2022 - 50 of which will open to customers by December this year.

Lidl is looking at opening its new sites in town centres, the edge of city centres, retail parks and metropolitan locations across the country.

The company said the new shops will all feature modern tech, with solar panels and electric vehicle charging points for customers to use.

Christian Härtnagel, at Lidl GB said: “We are calling on developers and landlords up and down the country to help find potential sites for us to build Lidl stores, which demonstrates the continued ambition we have to further expand our store portfolio across the nation.