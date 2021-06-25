TWO people were arrested after police executed three warrants at addresses linked to selling stolen vehicle parts in Chelmsford.
Multiple Essex Police teams worked together to execute the warrants.
The remains of several stolen vehicles were recovered and two arrests were made.
A spokesman for Essex Police Chelmsford said: "Recently, multiple Essex Police teams worked together to execute three warrants at venues linked to selling stolen vehicle parts on the internet in the Chelmsford area.
"The remains of several stolen vehicles were recovered and two arrests were made.
"A lot of work goes on behind the scenes prior to this type of operation being carried out.
"Well done Essex Police stolen vehicle unit, our operational support group and our police dog section.
"A great result and another criminal operation disrupted."
