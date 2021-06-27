PLANNING applications for two new schools for children with additional needs have been approved.

Chelmsford Council has rubber stamped the Department of Education's proposals to create the new schools at the former St Peter’s School in Fox Crescent.

The special schools – one providing 70 places for children aged seven to 16 with autism and another providing 64 places for children with social, emotional and mental health needs – will be delivered by Essex County Council but paid for directly by the Department for Education, that has already agreed to the funding.

They are set to cost around £15 million to build.

Now planning permission has been approved construction on both schools, set to be known as Fox and Hawthorn, can now get going.

The rest of the land on the site is set to be used for a residential development, which will be subject to separate plans.

A report prepared by Chelmsford Council's planning department for the 70 space school says: "The proposal relates to the construction of a Special Educational Needs Disabilities school (SEND) with provision for complex autistic needs and associated residential accommodation to support pupils, to be known as Hawthorns academy.

"The school is designed to accommodate 70 pupils aged 7-16, with the residential facilities accommodating up to 10 students (to provide a 24-hour independent learning curriculum for students).

"The proposal includes a new school building, separate residential accommodation, a vehicular access road, landscaping and a car park.

"The school building is roughly T-shaped and mostly single storey.

"The residential buildings, located in the northern west corner of the site, would be two storey and are arranged in a linked staggered layout.

"One vehicular access point is proposed to the site, along the northern boundary, which will serve the car park drop off points, parking areas and bus drop off areas.

"Playing field provision is provided through hard surfaced playgrounds, a multi-use games area (MUGA), pitch provision and soft informal and formal areas to the east, south and west of the school building.

"The entire site is proposed to be surrounded by a 2.4m mesh fence, with other fenced enclosures within the site separating different uses related to the use of the school."

The schools are set to be run by SEAX Trust and the Beckmead Trust.