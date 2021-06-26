AS a coastal county, there's no shortage of amazing beaches in Essex.

In fact there is so much choice it is often difficult to decide where to visit for a day trip.

Luckily the UK Beach Guide has us covered.

The website features over 1,500 beaches in the UK including photos, maps and ratings from the public.

And the publication has published a handy online list of the top ten most popular beaches in Essex.

They are in order of the most ratings.

Here are the top 10 beaches in Essex as selected by the users of the Beach Guide website:

1 - Frinton

Rating - 4/5 with 478 votes.

The north Essex favourite came top of the list.

The Beach Guide said its wide sandy beach is as "uncommercialised as possible".

2 - Jaywick

Rating - 3.3/5 with 46 votes

Jaywick beach is singled out for being much quieter than Clacton with its sandy shores attracting visitors from across the area.

3 - Canvey

Rating - 3.2/5 with 114 votes

The first south Essex entrant into the top ten in Canvey Island's beach.

The website says its best features include a children’s tidal swimming pool.

There are also some small shops and cafes along the seafront.

4 - Holland

Picture: Michael Bryant

Rating - 3.3/5 with 111 votes

Four miles along from Clacton, Holland beach is a much less developed part of the north Essex coast.

The website describes it as a good place for a long walk along the seafront.

5 - Shoeburyness

Picture: Mick Tanner

Rating - 3.2/5 with 100 votes

The sand a shingle beach is lined by a promenade with a number of beach huts along the coast.

It is described as a great spot if you want somewhere a little more relaxed than Southend seafront.

6 - Brightlingsea

Rating - 3.1/5 with 82 votes

A favourite amongst residents of north Essex, Brightlingsea is famous for its beach huts.

It is also a popular crabbing spot amongst younger residents of the county.

7 - West Mersea

Rating - 2.8/5 with 81 votes

West Mersea's single beach is a favourite amongst dog walkers.

The pastel coloured beach huts are almost as famous as the area's seafood.

8 - Thorpe Bay

Picture: Alison Mees

Rating - 3.3/5 with 62 votes

The sandy beach is not too far away from Southend Pier but another good option if you're after a quieter experience.

Thorpe Bay has won both Blue Flag and Quality Coast awards whilst there is a host of family-friendly facilities on site.

9 - Clacton

Rating - 3.6/5 with 45 votes

Clacton beach "provides a taste of the classic British seaside holiday" according to the website.

Whilst there you might as well visit the Pier, which has undergone a major revamp in recent years, and have a go on the amusements.

10 - Southend (Three Shells)

Rating - 2.8/5 with 39 votes

Last but not least is Three Shells beach in Southend.

The town's most central beach, it offers numerous shops, cafes and amusements as well as easy access to the pier.

