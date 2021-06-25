Ever wondered how safe your area really is?

Crime data from Essex Police has revealed the most dangerous streets in Chelmsford.

The force released information about every single incident reported around the city in April, including where they were called to, what they were called about, and the result of the investigation (if there is one).

We have turned these stats into an interactive map showing where each crime took place during that month, street by street, and the outcome.

Different colours represent different types of crime: light green for violent and sexual offences, orange for public order offences, dark purple for anti-social behaviour, yellow for theft, dark blue for vehicle crime, light blue for drugs, khaki for shoplifting, and light purple for any other type of crime.

Take a look at the full map below, and click on the pins for more information about each incident.

The latest figures show a total of 1,602 crimes were reported in Chelmsford in April.

Whilst anti-social behaviour offences and violence and sexual offences were the two highest reported crimes, Essex Police received several reports over other incidents as well.

This included 61 reports of criminal damage and arson, whilst there were 59 recorded incidents of vehicle crime.

Shoplifting (43) and public order offences (45) were among the worst number of crimes reported.

The data also shows that robbery (7) and theft from a person (12) offences were among the lowest number of reported crimes during April 2021.