Individuals and companies in Essex have been named on a government list of tax defaulters.
HMRC’s Publishing Details of Deliberate Defaulters (PDDD) scheme provides information about people and businesses given financial penalties for failing to comply with tax obligations or deliberately filing errors in tax returns.
Details are published when a person or business has made at least one deliberate default on more than £25,000, according to HMRC.
The list is updated every three months and the information wiped after a year.
The latest update was made last week. These are the indivudals and businesses added on June 17:
Norman Maximillian Highfield
Trade/occupation: Consultancy and capital gain
Address: Formerly of 17 Beadle Place, Great Totham, Maldon
Period of default: Aprril 6 2010 to April 5 2018
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £478,073.28
Total amount of penalties charged: £334,651.26
Rezwan Ahmed
Trade/occupation: Property income
Address: Formerly of 3 Liddon Road,Plaistow, London, E13 8AN and Flat 15 Glencoe House, 37 Lanrick Road, Poplar, London, E14 0FE and 17 Charles Road, Dagenham , Essex, RM10 8BA
Period of default: April 6 2011 to Aprril 5 2016
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £67,429.52
Total amount of penalties charged: £30,677.23
Kamros Cash and Carry Limited
Trade/occupation: Food and beverages cash and carry
Address: Formerly of Unit 1, Firtree House, Creek Road, Barking
Period of default: September 1 2012 to August 31 2016
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £3,410,119
Total amount of penalties charged: £2,133,329.39
CNEX Ltd. Formerly known as Cenex Ltd.
Trade/occupation: Security services
Address: Formerly of 811 Basement, High Road, Ilford
Period of default: April 6 2017 to April 5 2019
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £199,688.29
Total amount of penalties charged: £139,781.79
