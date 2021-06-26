A Chelmsford businesses has been awarded honours by the team at the Good Food Award.

Pakwaan Indian Punjabi Cuisine, in Writtle, scooped an award for their "exceptional levels of food quality, service and value."

The restaurant has also been awarded the 2021 Good Food Award.

Pakwaan Restaurant was started by Rajesh Chouhan, who established the company to provide a combination of authentic Indian cuisine and top class hospitality.

The judges said: "Over the last twelve months we have evaluated customer feedback and these premises have demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to our industry benchmarks in their category.

"In recognition of this achievement they have been duly awarded the 2021 Good Food Award."

The restaurant also has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor.

One reviewer said: "The food here is a little different to your typical Indian restaurant and is absolutely delicious.

"Great service catering with great care to my vegan requirements. In the former Cock and Bell pub the surroundings are very nice and a part of history. "

Anther said: "Came here for a family birthday, the food here is exquisite and consistent always, the food is really flavoursome.

"And when it comes to service it it's spot on, welcoming and friendly (and not over the top like some places can be) we will be sure to see you again soon!"