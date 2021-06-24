Basildon star Denise Van Outen has questioned why the Covid restrictions allowed her to attend a football match – but not her own daughter’s sports day.

Denise, who lives near Chelmsford, went along to Wembley with boyfriend Eddie Boxshall on Tuesday to watch England’s final group game in the Euros against the Czech Republic.

But while appearing on Steph’s Packed Lunch programme the following day, she expressed her frustration at the current restrictions, which mean she cannot see any school events involving her daughter, Betsy.

She said: “What I will say, having been there last night the measures are quite strict.

"You did have to prove a negative test, it was all social distanced seating and you had to wear a mask if you walked around the stadium."

She continued: "That was well managed but I can’t go to my daughter’s sports day, that has been cancelled, or I can’t go and see her school play which doesn’t make sense."

"That’s a really controlled environment," she explained.

Packed Lunch’s John Whaite backed up Denise’s frustrations when addressing scenes in London last week which saw thousands of football fans gather for the England v Scotland match.

He said: “The pictures coming from Friday night in London, people were shoulder to shoulder in the streets.

"Now, how is that safe if people can’t go to the theatre, socially distanced? It’s crazy!"

The Government remains confident it will be able to lift all Covid restrictions by July 19, having pushed back the ending of lockdown by four weeks already.

Cabinet minister George Eustice has today he hopes to be able to ditch his face mask if England’s restrictions are lifted on July 19.

“Well, what we want to do on July 19, and the Prime Minister said that the data looks good to be able to have that end, is to remove all of the legal restrictions,” the Environment Secretary told Sky News.

“That’s all of the legal requirements to do things, to be taken away completely.

“Now, whether there will still be some people who might choose to wear masks or whether it may be advisory in some settings, that’s a separate matter.

“But the objective of that final stage is to remove the legal requirement to do these things.”

Asked if he would still wear a mask once restrictions end, Mr Eustice said: “I wouldn’t, no.

“I have to be honest, once I’m told that it’s safe not to, I want to get back to normal. I think a lot of people will want to shed those masks. “