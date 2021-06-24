New national flexible rail tickets will be available to commuters across England from next week.

The launch of flexible season tickets is the first step in the Government's reform of the railways.

The paperless tickets will allow travel on any 8 days in a 28-day period, with passengers able to tap smartcards or scan mobiles at the station with no need to select the days of travel in advance.

Commuters can visit an updated online ‘season ticket calculator’, which will point people to the best tickets for them based on their journey, working pattern and individual needs, ensuring they get the deal that suits them.

A 12 month annual season ticket between Chelmsford and London Liverpool Street costs commuters £4,316.

If those travelling where only to make journeys on three days of the week and buy a flexi ticket this would fall to £3,956 - a saving of £360.

Reduce this to two days a week and it would fall to £2,637 making a saving of £1,679 a year.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Our railways work best when they are reliable, rapid and affordable.

"As we kickstart the biggest reforms to our railways in a generation, flexible season tickets are the first step. They give us greater freedom and choice about how we travel, simpler ticketing and a fairer fare.

"With a season ticket calculator to see which option works best for you, and a book with confidence guarantee to make journeys stress-free, the future of fares is flexible."

To calculate your journey click here.