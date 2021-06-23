A nightclub in Chelmsford will finally be opening its doors to customers this week.

Popworld will be welcoming back guests from tomorrow.

The venue boasts bright colours, sweet cocktails, a light-up dancefloor and back-to-back pop tunes from the 90s and noughties.

But due to Covid restrictions the dancefloor will remain closed for now.

Despite the dancefloor being out of bounds there will still be music from DJs throughout the night.

The venue will be open from 9pm to 3am on Thursday, 6pm to 4am on FRiday and 4pm to 4am on Saturday.

Masks must be worn unless people are exempted or seated.

Tables must also be booked in advance.

A message on their website says: "Welcome back to Popworld Chelmsford! We've missed you and we're glad we can now enjoy a drink with you.

"We are super excited to be open and can't wait for you to join us so that we can bring our usual fun party vibe to your table.

"Due to recent updates from the government, our dancefloor will have to remain closed for now however that won't stop the party.

"Whether it's for a celebration or just a night out; join us and book now."

Visit https://www.popworldparty.co.uk/chelmsford/welcome-back.