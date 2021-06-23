FIRE CREWS are currently on the scene of a haystack fire in Asheldham.

Two firefighting teams from Burnham and Tilligham were called to the called to the fire at Hall Road at 2.30am today

Upon arrival, the firefighters called for further crews and assistance,

According Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, around 600 tonnes of animal feed was found ablaze inside an agricultural building.

Further fire teams from Maldon, Burnham, Tillingham and South Woodham Ferrers remained at the scene until 10am.

Four relief crews took over at this stage to continue fighting the fire.

The incident commender then called for further assistance and crews are still tackling the blaze.

An Essex Fire Service spokesman said: "At 10am, the incident commander requested two more fire engines as part of the relief crews and six crews from Burnham, Basildon, Harlow, Leigh, Rochford and Southend as well as the Aerial Ladder Platform from Chelmsford have been at the scene since 10am.

"Crews are tackling the fire in sections and steady progress is being made to extinguish the fire while preventing the fire from spreading to other agricultural buildings."