A man from Essex has died after his car came off a dual carriageway and crashed into a ditch.
The incident happened around 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 22) on the A11 in Cambridgeshire.
Emergency services were called to the soutbound carriageway at Six Mile Bottom amid reports a Land Rover Discovery had come off the road and ended up in a ditch.
The driver, who was in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time and no other vehicles were involved in the tragedy.
The southhbound carriageway was closed by police throughout yesterday evening to allow investigators time to inspect the scene.
It eventually reopened at around 9pm.
Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information, should contact Cambridgeshire Police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 323 of 22 June or call 101.