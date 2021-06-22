TWO men arrested after a fatal collision on the A12 have been released under investigation.

The crash took place at about 11.50am on Monday on the Londonbound side of the carriageway between junction 20 for Hatfield Peverel and junction 19 for Boreham.

The driver of a blue Honda Jazz, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He sadly died a short time later.

Two 47-year-old men who were at the scene of the collision – one driving a blue V50 Sport Volvo, and the other a passenger in the vehicle – were arrested at the scene.

They have now been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Two men have been released under investigation following a fatal collision on the A12 on Monday 21 June.

"One is a 47-year-old man from Rochford, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and drug driving.

"The other, a man of the same age from Benfleet, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving."

The A12 was closed for about seven hours whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

If you saw the incident or have any CCTV, dash cam footage you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 483 of 21 June.

You can also call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.