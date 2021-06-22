The most searched for celebrity from Chelmsford has been revealed in an interactive map.

The map links place names with their most searched-for public figure on Wikipedia.

It includes a wide-reaching spectrum of celebrities, and counts 18th-century poets and wrestling champions among its pinpoints.

The link between the location and the celebrity ranges from their place of birth, their current home or a connection.

The map shows Essex place names replaced with those of celebrities

Produced by The Pudding, an online publication which debates culture in visual essays, the map covers villages, towns and cities across the UK.

And replacing Chelmsford on the map is Joe Thomas.

The 37-year-old comedian is best known for playing Simon Cooper in the award-winning E4 sitcom The Inbetweeners (2008–2010) and its two film adaptions, The Inbetweeners Movie (2011) and The Inbetweeners 2 (2014), both achieving box office success.

SEE ALSO: ​The 5 best bars and pubs in Chelmsford according to TripAdvisor

The actor grew up in the city, and went to King Edward VI Grammar School, before attending Pembroke College, Cambridge.

He was back in 2018 to turn on the Christmas lights.

Not surprisingly, the Queen is the most searched for person connected to London's upmarket Mayfair district, while Margaret Thatcher has the honour in Grantham, Lincolnshire, which was her birthplace.

Joe Thomas

Ed Sheeran is the most searched for person in Halifax, while it’s Winston Churchill with Aberdeen and Bristol.

The Bee Gees have the most searches for Manchester, while The Beatles are tops for Liverpool.

The Pudding map states: “Person/city associations were based on the thousands of “People by city or town” pages on Wikipedia.

“The top person from each city was determined by using median pageviews (with a minimum of 1 year of traffic).

“We chose to include multiple occurrences for a single person because there is both no way to determine which is more accurate and people can 'be from' multiple places."

The People Map of the UK website is based on data collected and processed using Wikipedia from July 2015 to May 2020.