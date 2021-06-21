A MAN has died after a crash on the A12 earlier today.

Essex Police were called to reports of a collision on the Londonbound side of the road, between junction 20 for Hatfield Peverel, and junction 19, for Boreham, at about 11.50am on Monday.

The driver of a blue Honda Jazz, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He sadly died a short time later.



His loved ones have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Read more:

A spokesman for Essex Police: "Two 47-year-old men who were at the scene of the collision – one driving a blue V50 Sport Volvo, and the other a passenger in the vehicle – were arrested at the scene and remain in custody to be interviewed.

"We believe the Honda Jazz joined the A12 at the Copdock roundabout in Suffolk, and we are keen to seek out dashcam of this vehicle – and the others involved – driving prior to the collision.



"We would like to thank any drivers who amended their plans or had a longer journey time for their patience today."

The A12 remained closed from when the crash took place until around 7pm on Monday.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

If you saw the incident or have any CCTV, dash cam footage you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.



Please quote incident 483 of 21 June.



You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.