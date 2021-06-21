THE A12 has reopened in both directions after a serious crash  

The road has been closed since about 11.50am this morning following a collision involving two vehicles.

The accident took place between junction 20, for Hatfield Peverel, and junction 19, for Boreham. 

Essex Police say at least one person was injured and the air ambulance landed at the scene.

Parts of the road remained closed throughout the day. 

Read more:

However, Essex Travel News, run by Essex County Council, says both side of the carriageway are now open.

There are still long delays on the Londonbound side of the carriageway, back as far as junction 23.

Witnesses to the crash should contact 101.