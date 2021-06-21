THE A12 has reopened in both directions after a serious crash
The road has been closed since about 11.50am this morning following a collision involving two vehicles.
The accident took place between junction 20, for Hatfield Peverel, and junction 19, for Boreham.
Essex Police say at least one person was injured and the air ambulance landed at the scene.
Parts of the road remained closed throughout the day.
However, Essex Travel News, run by Essex County Council, says both side of the carriageway are now open.
There are still long delays on the Londonbound side of the carriageway, back as far as junction 23.
UPDATE - A12 Both Directions - ALL LANES REOPENED between J20 (Hatfield Peverel) and J19 (Boreham Interchange) following an earlier accident and recovery works.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) June 21, 2021
Northbound delays have eased. Londonbound queues are back to J23 (Kelvedon S/B1389).
Witnesses to the crash should contact 101.