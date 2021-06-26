These are the most dangerous areas across Chelmsford for young drivers.

An interactive map shows you where ‘fatal’, ‘serious’ and ‘slight’ accidents have happened in your area by using the latest police and government data.

Crash Map shows there were 177 crashes involving young drivers happened in and around Chelmsford from 2015 to 2020.

There were 12 crashes reported on the A1060 with two deemed to be serious.

A further 12 accidents happened on Essex Yeomanary Way, Parkway and the roundabout seperating the two roads.

Three of these were considered serious.

There wer 19 crashes on the A12, Chelmsford bypass, with four marked as being serious.

Michelle Harrington, road safety manager at RoSPA, said: “Drivers aged 17 to 24 make up just seven per cent of UK licence holders, yet are involved in around one in four of all crashes that result in someone being killed or seriously injured.

“This is largely due to inexperience, so it’s vital that young people’s learning experiences on the road are as extensive and involved as possible.”