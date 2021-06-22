JAPANESE food fans are in for a treat after a sushi bar opened in a supermarket.
Sushi Daily has launched in South Woodham Ferrers' Asda store.
The new counter is the franchise’s first store in the town and its fifth in Essex, with others in Southend, Shoebury and Billericay.
The counter has an "open kitchen experience" where customers can watch chefs prepare the food.
The menu includes snacks, meals for one and larger dishes for sharing.
Sushi Daily managing director Ian Roberts said: “We offer an array of handmade options for customers looking for a freshly prepared and convenient lunch or snack.
“Customers can see their sushi being prepared while they shop and even order platters for family meals or special occasions as we look forward to celebrating together once more.”
