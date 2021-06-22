ROWS upon rows of eye-catching ribbons have been installed to brighten up Chelmsford city centre.

Chelmsford For You, the city's official tourism hub, has installed the ribbons across several key locations in the centre.

The project was designed to welcome visitors back after lockdown by bringing a splash of colour to the city.

They were also designed as a thank you to residents for supporting businesses during the pandemic.

Chelmsford For You's street ambassadors are also back in the city to help answer residents' questions.

If you need assistance can't find them you can contact 07922 427531.

For more information, visit www.chelmsfordforyou.com.