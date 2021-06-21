A fashion blogger from Essex has been named among the contestants for the new series of Love Island.

Kaz Kamwi, 26, says she wants to take part in the show because she’s “ready to be in a relationship”.

Kaz has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram and is understood to have worked with brands such as Primark and Iconic London.

She has described herself as "fun, dramatic, spontaneous", "friendly" and "light-hearted".

She added: "Life is a party – I’m not the mum in the group, my friends are not looking at me to look after them!"

When asked about her worst ever date, she said: "A guy asked me out for dinner and he was ‘mystery dining’ the restaurant.

"I will never get over the fact that he made me pay, while he got to eat for free and he made me sit there while he did his review."

This year’s series of Love Island sees Laura Whitmore return as host and it will be the first time the ITV programme has aired since last year’s summer series was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of other contestants have also been named for the show, which will begin at 9pm on June 28.

PE teacher Hugo Hammond, 24, is among those joining the villa this year.

He was born with clubfoot and previously played cricket for the England Physical Disability team.

Speaking about his cricket career, he said: “I’ve actually played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability). I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket.

“I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes”.

Also hoping to find true love in the villa this year is civil servant Sharon Gaffka, who is taking part because she does not want to be the “only one in the group chat that is single anymore!”

Another contestant in the line-up is 24-year-old Aaron Francis from London, a luxury events host, who said of his job, including ‘working at royal weddings’: “Yeah, Eugenie and Beatrice’s over the summer. I hosted and chatted.

"It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill. In my job you meet a lot of famous people… unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested.”

They are joined by Jake Cornish, a 24-year old water engineer from Weston-super-Mare, model Shannon Singh and Nando’s waitress Liberty Poole, 22, who are the other contestants who have been announced so far.