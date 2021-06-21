POLICE are at the scene of a serious crash on the A12 near Chelmsford.

The accident has taken place between Junction 20 and Junction 19 of dual carriageway towards London.

Traffic is building up in both directions due to the incident.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area if they can.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are currently on scene of a serious collision which has closed the southbound stretch of the A12 between Hatfield Peverel and Boreham.

"It was reported two vehicles were in collision shortly before 11.50am today.

"One person has been taken to hospital in a potentially serious condition.

"Both carriageways are currently closed so we can investigate, recover the vehicles, and to allow repair work to be carried out.

"We anticipate the southbound carriageway will remain shut into this evening’s rush hour.

"Please avoid the area if you can and plan your route.

"We will provide further information when we are able to do so and appreciate your patience and understanding.

"If you saw the incident or have any CCTV, dash cam footage you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Please quote incident 483 of 21 June.

"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Read more:

The northbound side of the road has been closed whilst the air ambulance lands at the scene.

Please be aware of #A12 J20-19 due to an RTC, we have @EPRoadsPolicing dealing on scene.

The traffic is building up on both carriageways due to the incident please avoid the area if you can. #A12 #HatfieldPeverel #Chelmsford — Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) June 21, 2021

The crash is believed to involved three vehicles.

A12 Londonbound – Accident involving three vehicles BLOCKING the carriageway between J20 (Hatfield Peverel) and J19 (Boreham Interchange)

A12 Northbound has been closed to allow Helimed to land pic.twitter.com/NhKfhwNY7s — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) June 21, 2021