A young boy was left requiring hospital treatment for a fractured jaw after being attacked by a gang of teenagers who stole his bike.
Essex Police has launched an investigation into a nasty robbery which took place in Fifth Avenue, Chelmsford, on Saturday June 12.
According to the force an 11-year-old boy is reported to have been approached between 3.45pm and 4pm by a group of about eight teenagers.
The gang is reported to have fractured the boy’s jaw during an assault before stealing his black and white Giant bike, which is worth a three-figure sum.
Essex Police is now appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has any CCTV, dash cam footage or doorbell footage to call 101 quoting 42/115142/21.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.