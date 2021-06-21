RESIDENTS are being invited to an event to learn more about the changes planned to boost walking and cycling in Chelmsford.

Essex County Council launched its Active Travel Fund consultation at the end of May.

On Tuesday the Safer, Greener, Healthier team are heading to Chelmsford to answer questions from residents and businesses.

The team will be in the High Street outside Barclays between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

They will return to Chelmsford and visit Oaklands Park on Thursday between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

For those unable to attend in person there is also an online "town hall" Q&A meeting on Monday between 7pm and 8.30pm.

The proposals could see the reallocation of road space to make more room for people to walk and cycle.

The consultation, which also includes plans for similar schemes in other towns across Essex, runs until July 11.

Visit www.essexhighways.org/safer-greener-healthier-chelmsford to find out more.

To give feedback, visit www.essexhighways.org/active-travel-essex or email activetravel@essexhighways.org.