Highways bosses have apologised after resurfacing of a busy road failed.

Essex Highways undertook surface dressing of the A414 between the A12 and Danbury.

But hot weather has caused issues meaning the new road surface did not harden.

Problem sections of road include the Danbury or east-bound lane from Hulls Lane where surface dressing material has not stuck properly and been lifted by traffic.

The section of surface dressing in Danbury from Riffhams Lane towards Well Lane will need repairs in both directions.

Essex Highways has apologised for the problems and said it wanted to reassure residents and road users they are working to put it right.

A spokesman said remedial works will "almost certainly" involve full resurfacing, where the existing road surface is planed off and new asphalt laid.

This work requires a full road closure and can be done at night to keep traffic disruption to a minimum.

Lee Scott, Essex County Council Cabinet Member for Highways Maintenance and Sustainable Transport, said: “I apologise to all local residents and drivers and cyclists who use this road.

"We have tried to keep the potential issues to a minimum, for example dusting the tarry “binder” material in the recent hot weather and putting out warning signs, but we do need to repair the road properly.

“We believe most of the problem was caused by work taking place temperatures where our materials haven’t worked properly together with other unrelated works creating standing traffic on the new surface.

"I am insisting now that this issue is given priority, and I know our managers are working hard to programme the full resurfacing work in the next few weeks that will resolve the problem as soon as possible and give us an excellent, safe road with no potholes for years.”