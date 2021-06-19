BOSSES behind plans for a new zoo are hoping to encourage children to protect animals through an immersive experience.

Plans are currently being prepared for the new zoo, Call of the Wild, at the former Tropical Wings Zoo site just outside South Woodham Ferrers.

Bosses have now touted details of the park which could see an African, Australian and American sections of the zoo as well as a native section to showcase some of the unique animals found in the UK.

The African section would become home to a Madagascar exhibit where families could visit ring tailed lemurs and meerkats.

Zoo director, Ryan Shorter, said: “We want families to have the greatest experience visiting us and to go home with the take home message that conservation and education are so important to the survival of many species in the wild. Our aim is to spark the passion, enthusiasm, and desire to protect wildlife in the next generation, because they will be the future and can make a difference.”

For more Chelmsford news, visit our homepage or follow us on Facebook

Mr Shorter insists the park is working to be as inclusive as possible, with plans in place to make visits easier for disabled people.

He added: “Disabilities are something we are taking very seriously and looking to improve the park in as many ways as possible. We are looking at widening some of the paths including the tropical house, so that we allow everyone to enjoy the same experience.

“The same applies for the facilities such as toilets, we want to make our guests as comfortable as possible at the zoo.”

Most of the work that’s been carried out on the site so far –which has been empty for four years – has been gardening and maintenance.

However, bosses are eager to see the zoo come together after applying for its license.

It’s proposed to open a range of different skilled jobs for those who work with animals as well as retail, education and catering opportunities.

Comparing the new zoo to the former site, Mr Shorter said: “We are like tropical wings in the sense that we are a family run business, and there will be some old crowd favourites returning.

“We will be different as we try to take on a more themed and immersive experience offering our guests an overall experience, whilst also giving them the opportunity to get closer to the animals than they may at other attractions.