SUMMER is here and ice cream is back on the menu.

Whether is served in a cone, in a tub or in a fancy sundae glass, there's no dessert quite as refreshing as ice cream.

But where are the best places to buy bubblegum, raspberry ripple or even vanilla flavoured ice cream in Chelmsford?

We have saved you the trouble of searching by compiling a list of the top five highest rated places to buy ice cream in the area according to TripAdvisor users.

Top five places for ice cream are as follows:

Starvin’ Marvin, Broomfield Road

One commenter said: "A visit here today was a great experience, fantastic fresh food and delicious ice cream sundaes. The owners were very welcoming and friendly. Highly recommended."

Clay Pigeon, Robin Way

Customers described the ice cream offering as delicious.

.One said: "The deserts, we both went for the ice cream sandwich (brownie slices with ice cream in the middle), soooo good."

Whammy Chews Dessert Restaurant, Moulsham Street

Reviews inlcude: "I came here with my friend and they serve the most amazing desserts , our waffles were made so quickly and lovely fresh fruit was used , ice cream on the side is also yummy."

Hanci Turkish Restaurant, Victoria Road

One reviewer said: "On the last leg of our food journey, we enjoyed the desserts coppa rossa & tiramisu - both of these were ice cream based desserts so were not too heavy after a filling meal.

"The tiramisu wasn't the standard sponge cake, but a tiramisu inspired ice cream instead. I like the idea of this as sometimes cake after a meal is a bit of a no-no."

The Secret Garden Tea Rooms, Writtle Road

Customers said: "The new Hideaway ice cream hut is fabulous too and the Italian gelato is delicious."