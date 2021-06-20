FIVE Essex towns have made the top ten list for being the East of England's most pet-friendly places to live.

WeBuyAnyHome’s latest study ranks hundreds of towns and cities nationally based on vital dog-friendly factors including garden ratings, property size, average vet ratings and several other pet-relevant amenities.

Maldon, Braintree, Brentwood, Colchester and Chelmsford were ranked in the top ten pet-friendly locations for the East of England.

Maldon ranked second place, and was also voted the seventh most pet-friendly place in the entire country.

Braintree came in at fourth place, Brentwood was seventh, Colchester was eighth and Chelmsford was ninth.

The first place entry for the East of England was Ely, in Suffolk.

For more Chelmsford news, visit our homepage or follow us on Facebook

A spokesman said: "Maldon’s high UK ranking is largely due to its spacious homes, number of pet groomers on offer and its pet-friendly days out.

"In fact, Maldon ranks as best in East of England for all three of these factors."

Chelmsford has been revealed to have the best offering of pet training centres in the East of England.

However, Southend has the worst garden score in the East and is the most poorly ranking Essex town, ranking 127th in the UK ranking.

She added: "Since the start of the pandemic, 3.2 million UK households have acquired a pet.

"Paired with the shift to remote working, many Brits are now reconsidering their lifestyle and relocating.

"For both new and seasoned pet-owners who are considering a move, this data and tool should come in quite handy."

To view the ratings visit, webuyanyhome.com/furry-friends.