DOG owners are being warned to keep their eyes peel for a potentially fatal dog disease.

Pet experts Vets4pets have launched a new interactive map to help dog owners keep track of the disease - Alabama Rot.

While commonly known as Alabama Rot, the diseases official name is CRGV and it can be fatal if not spotted early.

Vets4pets say "CRGV, commonly known as ‘Alabama Rot’ is a doggy disease of unknown cause that affects all breeds and doesn’t discriminate in terms of age or weight.

For more Chelmsford news, visit our homepage or follow us on Facebook

"Unfortunately, if not spotted early, it can lead to sudden and potentially fatal kidney failure." The disease's symptoms include nasty skin lesions, sore skin and kidney failure.

To prevent and fight the lethal disease, Vets4pets said: "Knowing the warning signs is key to treating the disease.

" If caught early your vet can evaluate if your dog has contracted CRGV.

"It’s thought that the disease is picked up on the paws and legs on muddy walks, so always wash off woodland mud, check for signs of CRGV. If in doubt call the vet

"As the cause of Alabama Rot is still unknown, there is no known way to prevent your dog from contracting the disease, although there have been cases of closely associated dogs becoming affected."

To help dog owners, the company has launched an interactive map which logs all the know previous cases of Alabama Rot.

A few cases have been recorded in Essex in the past with one in Manningtree, another in Much Hadham and the other not far away in Stanstead Abbotts.

To see the map yourself, visit vets4pets.com/pet-health-advice/alabama-rot/.