POLICE have enlisted the public to help solve a series of crimes across Essex.

Witness appeals issued this week cover concerning incidents including robberies, brawls and fraud.

Anyone with any information about any of the below can call police on 101.

Car repairs not paid for

POLICE are searching for three men in connection with thousands of pounds worth of car repairs not being paid.

The vehicle, a Nissan Navara, was taken to a business in Moorside Road, Colchester, for repairs worth thousands of pounds.

When it was picked up on 22 April, the people picking it up were not satisfied with the work and scheduled another appointment for the work to be carried out.

The car was taken but did not return for the scheduled appointment and no money changed hands.

Man attacked in his home

A MAN was left injured after being attacked by a gang of knife-wielding burglars at his home in Clacton.

The four men forced their way into the property in Alton Road on Monday night.

The victim was assaulted and other people in the house were threatened with the knife.

Appeal after seafront brawl

POLICE officers are investigating a huge brawl on Southend seafront.

Footage circulated social media of a huge fight breaking out at the Pebbles One cafe on Marine Parade.

The footage showed two groups of men hurling chairs and other objects at each other.

Man knocked unconscious in robbery

A MAN was knocked unconscious from behind and robbed during a terrifying incident in Colchester.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along Greenstead Road, near to the junction of Harwich Road, at about 9.30pm on Wednesday, June 9.

He was struck from behind and knocked unconscious, sustaining injuries to his head and face.

His backpack and personal possessions were stolen.

Police officer assaulted

A POLICE officer was assaulted in the early hours of the morning after he approached a man in Southend.

A probe has now been launched into the incident, around 1am on June 6, which came after reports of a noise disturbance on Southchurch Road.

Officers have appealed for witnesses, who are believed to have recorded the incident on their mobile phones, to come forward.

Boy robbed by girl carrying a large baby Yoda toy

A YOUNG boy was reportedly robbed by a teenage girl carrying a large baby Yoda toy before being physically attacked in Clacton.

Essex Police officers were called to the Upper Promenade in Marine Parade West between The Roof Terrace and Agate Road at about 6.25pm on June 10.

It was reported a 14-year-old boy had been approached by a girl from behind who grabbed a chain from his neck before a teenage boy assaulted him.

Man wanted after bank card stolen

Police are looking for a man after a stolen bank card was used six times in one day.

The card had come from the victim's wallet, which had been dropped in Westcliff.

It was then used at six different locations in London Road, Hamlet Court Road, and Station Road.

