SEVEN parts of Chelmsford are included on the Government's coronavirus hotspots map.
The data, from the seven days to June 12, shows that seven parts of the area recorded three or more cases in this week.
The highest number of cases, five, was recorded in both Great Baddow North and East and Great Leighs and the Walthams.
Here are the parts of Chelmsford included on the hotspots map:
- Great Baddow North & East - five
- Great Leighs & the Walthams - five
- Waterhouse Lane & Admirals Park - four
- South Woodham Ferrers North - four
- Writtle & Highwood - three
- Danbury & Bicknacre - three
- Boreham & Little Baddow - three
The other neighbours in the city have recorded less than three cases.
This means Covid is classed as "suppressed" in these areas.
Chelmsford's average Covid infection rate in the week to June 13 was 24.7 cases per 100,000 people.
This is up from 15.1 cases per 100,000 people a week earlier.