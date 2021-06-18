A "DANGEROUS" Chelmsford pervert has been jailed for 11 years for raping two children.

Philip Thorpe, 27, was arrested in December after Essex Police received reports he had sexually abused two youngsters.

Officers from the Child Abuse Investigation Team (CAIT) supported the victims, took their accounts and built a case against Thorpe.

On March 30 at Chelmsford Crown Court Thorpe, of Trent Road, Chelmsford, admitted three counts of rape.

On June 8 he was jailed for 11 years and given another year on licence.

Read more:

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lorna Robinson, from CAIT, said: “Phillip Thorpe is a dangerous man who subjected two young and innocent children to horrible sexual abuse.

“He will now spend a significant time behind bars where he will not be able to endanger any more young people.

“I want to praise the courage of his victims in coming forward and speaking to the police regarding the vile behaviour they were subjected to by someone they thought they could trust.

“No sentence can ever undo the damage Thorpe has done, but I hope this result will help his victims to move forward with their lives.”

If you have any concerns relating to the issue or want to report an offence you can contact Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.