WELL over half of people in Chelmsford have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 81,104 people had received both jabs by June 13 – 56 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 76,911 were aged 30 and over – 66 per cent of the age group.

It means 4,193 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Chelmsford.

Across Chelmsford, 80 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

Great Leighs and the Walthams, with 91.9 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

Margaretting, Stock and Ramsden, 87.2 per cent

Danbury and Bicknacre, 87.2 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

Central Chelmsford, 65.5 per cent

Melbourne, 70.2 per cent

Waterhouse Lane and Admirals Park, 73.1 per cent

Across England, 25.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 13 – 56 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 23.8 million people aged 30 and over – 67 per cent of the age group.

In total, 34.7 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 76 per cent of people over 16.