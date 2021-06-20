A SPECIALIST mortgage broker has opened a new office in Great Baddow in Chelmsford.

Simply Lending Solutions, which focuses on offering a mortgages for specialist circumstances such as self-employed mortgages or those for key workers, has opened its new premises at The Vineyards Shopping Centre.

The firm also provides mortgages on properties of an unusual construction.

Although most of their work is carried out over the phone, the firm wanted to provide a space for applicants to visit in person after lockdown.

Simply Lending Solutions director Liam Atkins said: “We know that as things gradually return to normal our customers will appreciate the opportunity to speak to a mortgage broker in a convenient town centre location”.

As well as visiting the office, clients can also have a consultation via Zoom.

Liam added “Essex is a beautiful county to live and work in.

"As a company that started in the area it made sense to us that our latest branch would be here.

"Great Baddow is only a couple of miles from the A12, which offers great connectivity to the wider area without the need to drive into central Chelmsford.

"There’s also the added bonus of two hours free parking at The Vineyards.”

The company offers specialist mortgage services for keyworkers including healthcare professionals and police officers, who sometimes struggle to find a suitable lender.

Caroline Raxworthy-Beckett, lead mortgage broken at the Great Baddow office, said: “Healthcare workers and police officers are among those who work irregular hours with frequent overtime and other additional payments.

"Mortgage lenders often fail to understand these applicants’ actual income, leading to a situation where they may not be accessing the best mortgage deal possible.

"We have years of experience working with this type of lender and can provide tailored advice to all keyworkers”.

Visit www.simplylendingsolutions.co.uk/great-baddow.